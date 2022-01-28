Shiba Inu Achieves Market Cap of $11.47 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $11.47 billion and approximately $694.64 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.35 or 0.06641838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,007.53 or 1.00066183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.