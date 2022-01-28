Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Expands By 268.0%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 268.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

AWP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,783. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

