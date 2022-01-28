Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Drops By 61.4%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DWAW stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,247,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 64,437 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

