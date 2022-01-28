Short Interest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Rises By 260.9%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 260.9% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.48. 8,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

