Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Declines By 65.9%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the December 31st total of 868,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.
ALGT stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average is $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 505.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.