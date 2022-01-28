Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Declines By 65.9%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the December 31st total of 868,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average is $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 505.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.