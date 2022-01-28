Short Interest in American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Declines By 75.0%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AEPT stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. American Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

