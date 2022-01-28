Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Expands By 300.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $378.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.79. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $334.17 and a 52 week high of $615.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.9117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANPDY. KGI Securities cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

