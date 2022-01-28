Short Interest in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Decreases By 61.9%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 22,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,028,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

