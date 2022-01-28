Short Interest in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Decreases By 61.9%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 22,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.
In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APO opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.
