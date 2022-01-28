Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Grows By 349.1%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 349.1% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, increased their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth $271,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth $328,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AIF opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

