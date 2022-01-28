Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Declines By 60.0%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.