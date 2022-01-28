Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Declines By 66.7%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Atos from €40.00 ($45.45) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Atos from €44.00 ($50.00) to €35.50 ($40.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atos from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.74.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. Atos has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

