Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Declines By 79.5%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AVVAA World Health Care Products stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of 0.03. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.10.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.