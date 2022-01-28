Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Declines By 79.5%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVVAA World Health Care Products stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of 0.03. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.10.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

