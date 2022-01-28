Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Expands By 381.3%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96.
About BB Seguridade Participações
