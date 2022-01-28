Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Expands By 381.3%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

