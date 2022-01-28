Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Expands By 318.5%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 318.5% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.40 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BDRFY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.