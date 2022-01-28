Short Interest in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Decreases By 72.8%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 93.31%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

