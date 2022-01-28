Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Increases By 428.8%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 428.8% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BST opened at $41.65 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

