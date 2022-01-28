Short Interest in Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Rises By 433.3%

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOMH opened at $0.05 on Friday. Boomer has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings, Inc operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment.

