Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Rises By 409.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a growth of 409.8% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

