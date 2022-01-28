Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Increases By 329.7%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 329.7% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

