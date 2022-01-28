Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rises By 347.4%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 347.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHYHY opened at $19.08 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.5232 dividend. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.77.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

