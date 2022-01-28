Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Drops By 61.1%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

