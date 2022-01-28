Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Expands By 408.5%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 408.5% from the December 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Compass Group stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

CMPGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.