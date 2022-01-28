Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Decreases By 75.0%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950. The company has a market cap of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.54. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.