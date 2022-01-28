Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 285.2%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 285.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 108,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,544. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €174.60 ($198.41) in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

