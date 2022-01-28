Short Interest in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) Drops By 66.7%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DILA Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. DILA Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

