Short Interest in E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Decreases By 71.4%

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EQUR stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. E-Qure has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Get E-Qure alerts:

About E-Qure

E-QURE Corp. engages in providing medical devices. Its product includes the Bioelectrical Signal Therapy, which is used to treat chronic wounds which include Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure (Decubitus) Ulcers and Vascular (Arterial and Venous) Leg Ulcers. The company was founded on August 31, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for E-Qure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Qure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.