Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Expands By 259.7%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 259.7% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,143. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 68.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 59.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,895 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,415 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 210.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 75,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 51,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.