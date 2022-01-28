Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Increases By 555.4%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 555.4% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80,140 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 300,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

