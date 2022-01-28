Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Declines By 62.2%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ESPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $36.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Meditor Group Ltd boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 24,877.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 253,754 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 296.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 191,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 159.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 159,308 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

