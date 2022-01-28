Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Decreases By 76.0%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the December 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EVVTY stock traded down $13.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,980. Evolution AB has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $201.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.38.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

