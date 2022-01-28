Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Decreases By 61.6%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GRFFF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. Fibra Danhos has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.17.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

