Short Interest in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Drops By 80.0%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TUSA opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

