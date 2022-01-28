Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Declines By 75.0%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FICV opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Frontier Investment has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frontier Investment stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Investment Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Frontier Investment Corp is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

