Short Interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Decreases By 71.0%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,700 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,941,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,162,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

