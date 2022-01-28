Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Increases By 555.6%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GTCH opened at $0.18 on Friday. GBT Technologies has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

