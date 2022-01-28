Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Decreases By 60.1%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GDLC opened at 17.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 31.53. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of 17.07 and a 12-month high of 73.45.

