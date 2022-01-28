Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Drops By 65.5%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.0 days.

HLKHF opened at $68.55 on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

