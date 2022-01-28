Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Declines By 63.8%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the December 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $26.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

