Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Expands By 560.0%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IMPACT Silver stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.