Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Expands By 560.0%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IMPACT Silver stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.95.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
