Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Expands By 395.8%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 395.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IKTSY opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.