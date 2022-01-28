Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Increases By 428.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000.

