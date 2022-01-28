Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Decreases By 68.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 401,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,957,000 after acquiring an additional 348,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,917,000 after acquiring an additional 192,082 shares during the period.

