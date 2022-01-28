Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Grows By 590.4%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 590.4% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS JUGRF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
