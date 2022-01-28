Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Grows By 590.4%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 590.4% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS JUGRF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

