Short Interest in KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) Grows By 362.0%

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 362.0% from the December 31st total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KPRX stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.82. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . alerts:

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.