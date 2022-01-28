Short Interest in Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW) Expands By 256.5%

Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 256.5% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:LCW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. Learn CW Investment has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Learn CW Investment Company Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Learn CW Investment Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California.

