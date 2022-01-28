Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Decreases By 70.8%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LTUM opened at $0.24 on Friday. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

