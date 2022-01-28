Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Decreases By 70.8%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:LTUM opened at $0.24 on Friday. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Lithium
