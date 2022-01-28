Short Interest in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Decreases By 67.0%

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.