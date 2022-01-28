Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declines By 71.1%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 214,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. 9.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMT opened at $5.75 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

