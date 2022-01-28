Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Rises By 375.0%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 96.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 242,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 119,346 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.