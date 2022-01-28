Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Increases By 345.5%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NBTX opened at $7.69 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanobiotix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

